Michael Urie, Kumail Nanjiani, & Jenn Harris To Join OH, MARY! on Broadway in August

Broadway’s hit comedy Oh, Mary! will welcome three new stars this summer. Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie, and Jenn Harris will join the Tony-winning production beginning Monday, August 4. The trio will appear in performances through September 28, 2025.

Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s Eternals, The Big Sick) will take on the role of “Mary’s Husband,” marking his Broadway debut. Emmy nominee Michael Urie (Shrinking, Once Upon a Mattress) will play “Mary’s Teacher,” and Jenn Harris (American Fiction, Elsbeth) will appear as “Mary’s Chaperone.” Nanjiani and Harris will both be making their Broadway debuts.

As previously announced, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Doctor Who) will begin performances as “Mary Todd Lincoln” on August 4. They will be joined by continuing company member Tony Macht (“Mary’s Husband’s Assistant/Kyle”), who remains with the cast through September 28.

Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Bianca Leigh, and current “Mary Todd Lincoln” Tituss Burgess will play their final performances on Saturday, August 2.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on July 11, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre. The production made history as the first show in the Lyceum’s 121-year history to gross over $1 million in a single week and has since broken its own box office record twelve times. It became the first show of the 2024–25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.