Video: Matt Doyle & Senzel Ahmady Sing 'My Green Light' Before THE GREAT GATSBY in Seoul

Watch Matt Doyle and Senzel Ahmady performing "My Green Light" ahead of starring in The Great Gatsby in Seoul, South Korea. Performances are set to run August 1 - November 9, 2025 at the GS Arts Center in Gangnam District.

The cast will also include Gerald Caesar as Nick Carraway, Amber Ardolino as Jordan Baker, Jeanna De Waal as Myrtle Wilson, Wes Williams as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions as George Wilson, and Ed Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim. The production will be performed in English, with plans for a Korean-language production next year.

Video footage has also been revealed of Doyle singing "For Her" and Ahmady singing "For Better or Worse."

The musical, based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel, is now playing on Broadway, having opened last year. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.