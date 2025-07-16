THE SOUND OF MUSIC to Celebrate 60 Years With First-Ever Picture Disk Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Craft Recordings will honor six decades of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music with the soundtrack’s first-ever picture disc edition. Available to pre-order today, prior to a September 5 release, the collectible 12-inch disc pairs the iconic 1965 cover art on side A with a whimsical “Lonely Goatherd” image on side B. The wide retail release will be joined by a Target-exclusive version that comes with a frame-worthy replica lyric sheet, faithfully reproduced from the Rodgers & Hammerstein archives for an added piece of musical history.



Since its March 1965 debut, The Sound of Music has become one of the most successful soundtracks ever – selling more than 20 million copies worldwide, spending a record 109 consecutive weeks in Billboard’s Top 10 (238 weeks overall) and ruling the UK Albums Chart for 70 weeks. The album carried classics like “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and “Do-Re-Mi” to global audiences.

On screen, the Robert Wise–directed film, starring Julie Andrews (‘Maria’) and Christopher Plummer (‘Captain von Trapp’), broke box-office records to become the highest-grossing movie of 1965 (ultimately earning over $280 million worldwide) and swept the 38th Academy Awards with five Oscars – including Best Picture and Best Scoring of Music – plus multiple Golden Globe Awards. The movie’s initial U.S. release lasted four-and-a-half years, and from 1966 to 1972, The Sound of Music was cited by Variety as the “All-Time Box Office Champion.” In 2001, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”



Global celebrations are planned throughout 2025 to celebrate the film’s Diamond anniversary. A restored and remastered 4K presentation of the film returns to U.S. cinemas on September 13, 14 and 17 via Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series, with international screening dates to be announced shortly. The Walt Disney Film Restoration team worked meticulously for nine months to digitally enhance the film, cleaning up dirt, warping and film grain issues to present the film in enhanced visual and audio glory. Visit FathomEntertainment.com for tickets and details.



Meanwhile, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long will play at venues across the country beginning this month, with stops from Atlanta and Memphis to Hollywood and beyond. Visit SoundOfMusicSingAlong.com for tickets and more information.



Finally, a national stage tour of The Sound of Music, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, launches in August and will visit more than 80 cities across North America.



The Sound of Music 60th anniversary picture disc is available to pre-order now and will be in stores September 5.



Track Listing:



Side A

1. Prelude and The Sound of Music – Maria

2. Overture and Preludium (Dixit Dominus) – Orchestra and Nuns Chorus

3. Morning Hymn and Alleluia – Nuns Chorus

4. Maria – Nuns Chorus

5. I Have Confidence – Maria

6. Sixteen Going on Seventeen – Rolf and Liesl

7. My Favorite Things – Maria

8. Climb Ev’ry Mountain – Mother Abbess



Side B

1. The Lonely Goatherd – Maria and the Children

2. The Sound of Music – The Children and the Captain

3. Do-Re-Mi – Maria and the Children

4. Something Good – Maria and the Captain

5. Processional and Maria – Organ, Orchestra and Nuns Chorus

6. Edelweiss – The Captain, Maria, the Children and Chorus

7. So Long, Farewell – The Children

8. Climb Ev’ry Mountain (Reprise) – Chorus and Orchestra

