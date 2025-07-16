Video: Go Backstage with Jeremy Jordan at the Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, Jeremy Jordan returned to London with his biggest ever solo concert, Live at the Royal Albert Hall. With songs and stories from stage to screen and beyond, fans heard selections from the shows he’s best known for, including Newsies, Smash, The Last Five Years, The Great Gatsby, Waitress, Bonnie & Clyde and so many more.

Watch in this video to go behind the scenes with Jeremy for soundcheck, in his dressing room and walk on. The award-winning actor/musician was joined by his long-time music director, Benjamin Rauhala, and a stellar line-up of musicians.

Jeremy Jordan just concluded his Tony-nominated run in Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center. He previously starred on Broadway in the title role of The Great Gatsby. He was a series regular on CW’s Supergirl, NBC’s Smash and Disney’s Tangled, and he recurs on Amazon’s Hazbin Hotel.

He’s best-known for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies. Recently, he starred as Seymour in the acclaimed New York production of Little Shop of Horrors. Films include The Last Five Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, American Son with Kerry Washington and Spinning Gold. Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son and Rock of Ages. Jeremy’s concerts and cabaret shows have won raves and awards worldwide and he’s the lead singer of the rock band, Age of Madness.