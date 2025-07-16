Adam Pascal to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Studio Tenn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal is set to star as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar at Studio Tenn. The production will run from May 7 - 24, 2026.

Jesus Christ Superstar features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The musical explores the biblical portrayal of the extraordinary events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot.

The production which features an iconic 1970s rock score contains numbers including “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”

About Adam Pascal

Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal is best known for his role as ‘Roger’ in the original 1996 cast of Jonathan Larson's musical RENT on Broadway and later reprised his role in the 2008 film. He received Drama League Award for role as ‘Radames’ in Elton John and Tim Rice’s Broadway musical Aida. He also starred on Broadway in Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman.