MASQUERADE Rehearsals Seen By Rooftop Neighbors on 57th Street

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Residents of West 57th Street are getting a free preview of the immersive new reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera, Masquerade. As the new production continues to rehearse, The Phantom, Christine, and Raoul have been seen singing Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic songs on the roof.

Although the venue has a 10:00 pm curfew every night, cast members have been spotted preparing for their July 31 debut on the roof, Page Six reports. Limited tickets to select performances are currently on sale from September 9 through October 19.

The cast of Masquerade will include Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Eryn LeCroy, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Jeremy Stolle, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team of Masquerade will include Shai Baitel, Hunter Bird, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Kate Lumpkin, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Lee McCutcheon, Diane Paulus, Scott Pask, Emilio Sosa, Gypsy Snider, Tori Sparks, Ben Stanton, and William Waldrop.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade. Masquerade is also proud to welcome M.A.C. COSMETICS as the show’s Official Makeup Partner. Guests can look forward to enjoying champagne by Taittinger.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas