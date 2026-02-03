Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 3, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Unveils Full Broadway Cast and More

 tracker
February 3, 2026

Feb. 03, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 3, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to your daily dose of theatre excitement with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we round up all the must-see stories and highlights from yesterday on BroadwayWorld. From exclusive sneak peeks and fresh production photos to industry insights and national tour announcements, we’ve got all the latest for you. Read on to catch highlights like THE LOST BOYS cast performing "If We Make It Through The Night", get your first look at Sean Hayes in THE UNKNOWN, and see what might be changing about Broadway opening nights in Can Reviews Wait?. Don’t miss new trailers and photo drops from anticipated screen projects, including MICHAEL and FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. Plus, check out exclusive coverage from Sundance premieres, hot photo galleries, industry news, and your daily BroadwayWorld word game! Let’s dive in and start the day with a standing ovation.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, February 4
High Spirits opens at New York City Center
Sunday, February 8
Oedipus closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Video: THE LOST BOYS Cast Performs 'If We Make It Through The Night'

The cast and creative team of Broadway’s THE LOST BOYS invited a few members of the press to watch a sneak peek preview presentation of two songs from the show, including “If We Make It Through The Night”. Watch the full performance here!
Photos: Sean Hayes in THE UNKNOWN at Studio Seaview

You can now get a first look at production photos of The Unknown starring Tony, Emmy and SAG Award winning actor Sean Hayes, being presented at Studio Seaview.
Can Reviews Wait? How Broadway Opening Nights May Be Changing

Critics used to come to opening nights and rush back and write their reviews to try to get them in the early editions of next day’s newspaper. Eventually, preview periods became longer, but we still held onto the opening night critic tradition for a while.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

Exclusive
Exclusive: Theatre-Themed THE MUSICAL and RUN AMOK Both Premiere at Sundance
by Tyler Hinton
Not just one but two films featuring controversial original school musicals premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and BroadwayWorld was on hand to discuss with the cast members of THE MUSICAL and RUN AMOK on their respective carpets.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 3, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Unveils Full Broadway Cast and More Image Video: THE MUSIC MAN National Tour- Watch Highlights
by Nicole Rosky
Meredith Willson's The Music Man will hit the road on a National Tour in 2026, helmed by director Matt Lenz. Emmy Award winning and Tony Award nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse will bring the story's celebrated production numbers to life on stage. Get a first look at highlights here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 3, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Unveils Full Broadway Cast and More Image Video: See Sarah Pidgeon in First Trailer for FX's LOVE STORY: JOHN F. KENNEDY JR. & CAROLYN BESSETTE
by Josh Sharpe
The first trailer has been released for FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the highly anticipated limited series exploring the high-profile courtship and marriage of the infamous couple. Check it out now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 3, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Unveils Full Broadway Cast and More Image Video/Photos: First Look at Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson in MICHAEL Biopic
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for Michael, the highly anticipated yet oft-delayed musical biopic about Michael Jackson starring Jackson's nephew, Jaafar, as the musical icon. Check it out now, along with new photos.. (more...)

Video: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Perform MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at 2026 GRAMMYS Ceremony
by Josh Sharpe
Maybe Happy Ending stars Darren Criss and Helen J Shen took the stage on Sunday during the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony to perform the title song from the hit musical. Check out their performance now.. (more...)

Video: John Cameron Mitchell Dons OH, MARY's Bratty Curls in HEDWIG-Inspired Teaser
by Michael Major
John Cameron Mitchell is pulling the bratty curls down from the shelf! The writer and original star of the groundbreaking musical (turned film) Hedwig and the Angry Inch is preparing to take over as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln.' Watch a new video teaser!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 3, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Unveils Full Broadway Cast and More Image Photos: First Look at Peyton List in HEATHERS Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
​You can now get a first look at production photos of Peyton List as 'Heather Chandler' in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway. Heathers recently extended its run for the second time.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Laguna Playhouse Appoints Adele Adkins and Erin Simon to Executive Leadership Roles
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kicking off the 2026 season, Laguna Playhouse has added two accomplished arts leaders to its executive team: Adele Adkins, who has assumed the role of Managing Director, and Erin Simon, who joined the organization as Director of Advancement.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: More Staff Shake Ups at the Kennedy Center, New York’s Awards Season Takes Shape
by Alex Freeman
We open this week with Colleen Dilenschneider’s look at the rise of localism and what it means for cultural organizations navigating tighter schedules and higher barriers to participation. On the awards front, key dates are set for the Tonys, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle, alongside a call for nominations for BroadwayWorld’s Stage Recording Awards. Elsewhere, we cover shifts in Broadway opening-night traditions, major benefit events, regional programming pauses, leadership changes, and a significant format change for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Best Broadway Shows in February 2026
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in February 2026 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
A Complete History of RAGTIME
by Jennifer Ashley Tepper
The Broadway production of Ragtime was a glorious accomplishment, a riveting testament to the original American musical and to all that America itself could be. The show ran for 834 performances at the Ford Center, closing in the final year of the 20th century. It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, taking home four.. (more...)
Stephen Schwartz Reveals New Details on WICKED Movie Follow-Up OZMA
by Josh Sharpe
Stephen Schwartz is currently working on a new Oz spin-off movie alongside book writer Winnie Holzman, which would be based on L. Frank Baum's The Marvelous Land of Oz, and would tell the story of Princess Ozma.. (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off-Broadway: February 2026
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Tony-nominated play, a brand new comedy show, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good.  . (more...)
Full Cast Announced for DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
DOG DAY AFTERNOON, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy, The Motherf***er with the Hat), has found its cast! The play is directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold (King Charles III) and inspired by the actual events that captivated audiences in the Oscar®-winning motion picture.. (more...)
HEATED RIVALRY Parody Musical to Star Jay Armstrong Johnson & Zachary Piser
by Michael Major
The new Heated Rivalry parody musical has found its stars! Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody will star Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade; Quantico; On The Town) as Ilya and Zachary Piser (Dear Evan Hansen; Wicked) as Shane Hollander. . (more...)
Trevor Wayne, Jason Schmidt and More Set Final Performances in THE OUTSIDERS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Final performance dates have been revealed for some members of the original Broadway cast of The Outsiders at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, including Trevor WAyne, Jason Schmidt, and more.. (more...)
Sadie Soverall and More to Star in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN UK Premiere
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for the UK transfer of John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower, directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor. It arrives from a run on Broadway and plays at the Royal Court.. (more...)
Jessica Crouch, Juliette M. Ojeda and More to Star in MAMMA MIA! Tour Year Three
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The company has been revealed for The North American touring company of Mamma Mia! as the 25th Anniversary Tour heads back out on the road following its Broadway engagement.. (more...)
HAMNET, Starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, Sets Digital Release
by Josh Sharpe
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao's acclaimed film about William and Agnes Shakespeare, will arrive on digital platforms to buy or rent starting February 3, 2026, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 3, 2026, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. . (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Nathan Lane

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Very great. To shed your skin, every old skin, one by one and then walk away, unemcumbered, into the morning."

- Angels in America

