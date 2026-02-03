Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 3, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Unveils Full Broadway Cast and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 3, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 3, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to your daily dose of theatre excitement with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we round up all the must-see stories and highlights from yesterday on BroadwayWorld. From exclusive sneak peeks and fresh production photos to industry insights and national tour announcements, we’ve got all the latest for you. Read on to catch highlights like THE LOST BOYS cast performing "If We Make It Through The Night", get your first look at Sean Hayes in THE UNKNOWN, and see what might be changing about Broadway opening nights in Can Reviews Wait?. Don’t miss new trailers and photo drops from anticipated screen projects, including MICHAEL and FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. Plus, check out exclusive coverage from Sundance premieres, hot photo galleries, industry news, and your daily BroadwayWorld word game! Let’s dive in and start the day with a standing ovation.
But first...
Wednesday, February 4
High Spirits opens at New York City Center
Sunday, February 8
Oedipus closes on Broadway
Video: THE LOST BOYS Cast Performs 'If We Make It Through The Night'
The cast and creative team of Broadway’s THE LOST BOYS invited a few members of the press to watch a sneak peek preview presentation of two songs from the show, including “If We Make It Through The Night”. Watch the full performance here!
Photos: Sean Hayes in THE UNKNOWN at Studio Seaview
You can now get a first look at production photos of The Unknown starring Tony, Emmy and SAG Award winning actor Sean Hayes, being presented at Studio Seaview.
Can Reviews Wait? How Broadway Opening Nights May Be Changing
Critics used to come to opening nights and rush back and write their reviews to try to get them in the early editions of next day’s newspaper. Eventually, preview periods became longer, but we still held onto the opening night critic tradition for a while.
| Video: THE MUSIC MAN National Tour- Watch Highlights
by Nicole Rosky
Meredith Willson's The Music Man will hit the road on a National Tour in 2026, helmed by director Matt Lenz. Emmy Award winning and Tony Award nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse will bring the story's celebrated production numbers to life on stage. Get a first look at highlights here!. (more...)
| Video: See Sarah Pidgeon in First Trailer for FX's LOVE STORY: JOHN F. KENNEDY JR. & CAROLYN BESSETTE
by Josh Sharpe
The first trailer has been released for FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the highly anticipated limited series exploring the high-profile courtship and marriage of the infamous couple. Check it out now.. (more...)
Video/Photos: First Look at Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson in MICHAEL Biopic
Video: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Perform MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at 2026 GRAMMYS Ceremony
Video: John Cameron Mitchell Dons OH, MARY's Bratty Curls in HEDWIG-Inspired Teaser
| Photos: First Look at Peyton List in HEATHERS Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of Peyton List as 'Heather Chandler' in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway. Heathers recently extended its run for the second time.. (more...)
"Very great. To shed your skin, every old skin, one by one and then walk away, unemcumbered, into the morning."
- Angels in America
