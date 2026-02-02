Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Bella Coppola And More Join LISTEN TO THE BEAT Benefit Concert

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Bella Coppola are some of the broadway stars lending their voices to raise money and awareness for The American Heart Association at the 5th annual Listen to the Beat benefit concert. Listen to the Beat will be held on Monday, February 9th at 7:30pm at St. Luke's Theater and will feature Broadway and other popular songs.

Lauren Weinberger, founder of LHW Productions, and Co-Producer of Well I'll Let You Go and Beau, founded Listen to the Beat in honor of her late grandmother who passed away suddenly of a heart attack. Weinberger, who started this concert in Westport, CT in 2011 - while she was a high school student - is proud to have the 5th annual concert Listen to the Beat is a way to raise awareness of heart disease as it remains the #1 killer of men and women in the United States - and globally and is responsible for 1 in 3 deaths. Someone dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association provides research, education, and advocacy for those suffering from cardiac related diseases.

Full list of performers include Sherrod T. Brown (Cats: The Jellical Ball, Hugh Jackman at Radio City), Bella Coppola (Six, Smash), Jacqueline Devine, Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Dan Hoy (Masquerade, Pirates of Penzance, Harmony), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Moulin Rouge Nat. Tour, Parade, Phantom of the Opera), Taylor Iman Jones (Six, Head over Heels, Groundhog Day), Pearl Kawazi (Lion King), Aaron James Mackenzie (A Beautiful Noise, MJ the Musical), Michelle Pauker, Oliver Richman, Matt Rodin (Beau, Company Nat. Tour), Max Samuels, Rachel Samuels, Clay Singer (Masquarade, The Band's Visit Nat. Tour), Amaya White (Six Nat. Tour, An Officer and a Gentleman Nat. Tour). Matthew Stephens will musically direct the concert with Lauren Weinberger producing..

To hear the music come alive with some of Broadway's best at Listen to the Beat, please click here for tickets.