Video: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Four Years On Broadway

Yesterday afternoon, the Tony Award-winning global sensation MJ celebrated their 4th Anniversary on Broadway, including a special curtain call performance of Michael Jackson's hit song "Remember the Time" lead by Matte Martinez. Watch the video!

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times and played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and nearly 7 million patrons globally.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize? winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

Tickets for the Broadway production of MJ are now on sale through January 17, 2027.