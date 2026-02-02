 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Four Years On Broadway

MJ has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times and played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and nearly 7 million patrons globally.

By: Feb. 02, 2026
video
Click Here to Play the Video!play

Yesterday afternoon, the Tony Award-winning global sensation MJ celebrated their 4th Anniversary on Broadway, including a special curtain call performance of Michael Jackson's hit song "Remember the Time" lead by Matte Martinez. Watch the video!

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times and played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and nearly 7 million patrons globally.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize? winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

Tickets for the Broadway production of MJ are now on sale through January 17, 2027.



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a MJ: The Musical Logo Magnet
MJ: The Musical Logo Magnet
Buy a MJ: The Musical Water Bottle
MJ: The Musical Water Bottle

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos