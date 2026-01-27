Ryan Stajmiger, Leianna Weaver and More to Lead BEETLEJUICE North American Tour

The full cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice. The tour will play its first public performance on February 13 (Friday the 13th!) in Fresno, CA at the Saroyan Theatre and officially launch at the Safe Credit Union Preforming Arts Center in Sacramento, CA on February 17 before haunting 50+ cities across North America.

Leading the cast will be Ryan Stajmiger as Beetlejuice and Leianna Weaver as Lydia Deetz. Rounding out the principal cast is David Wilson as Adam, Kaitlin Feely as Barbara, Jeff Brooks as Charles, Bailey Frakenberg as Delia. They are joined by Alessandra Casanova as Miss Argentina, Adam Fields as Otho, Da’Zaria Harris as Maxine Dean/Juno, Dan Mason as Maxie Dean and Mai Caslowitz as the Girl Scout. The touring company also features Justin Baret, Neftali Benitez, Mathew Blasio, Ian Dembek, Carly Natania Grossman, Haley Izurieta, Sterling Nelson Jones, Michael P. Korner, Catie Leonard, Nick Signor, Jillian Worthing, and Nicole Zelka.

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.



The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect; a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King; music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul; and original choreography by Connor Gallagher.