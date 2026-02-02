Video: Bride & Groom Perform Suprise GREASE Number at Their Wedding

A bride and groom surprised their wedding guests with a fully-choreographed Grease performance. In a now-viral post on social media, choreographer Natalie Chernow and her husband, Jesse Rodriguez, perform "You're the One That I Want" from the classic movie musical for their 140 wedding guests.

The dance took place at their 2025 wedding, immediately after their first dance, People reports. The social media post has now garnered over one million likes on Instagram.

"2 weeks before our wedding we were at another wedding, dancing to this song… and JESSE had the idea to throw together a surprise performance for everyone," she revealed in the caption.

The crowd went wild for the surprise, cheering and waving their napkins to celebrate the newly-married couple's dance.

"Shoutout to this man for learning a full routine 2 weeks before our wedding and nailing it," she ended the post by saying.