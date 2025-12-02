Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We've got a jam-packed edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld to kick off December. Classic drama returns to Broadway as Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, and Christopher Abbott are set to star in an upcoming revival of Death of a Salesman. Holiday favorites are lighting up New York, including first look photos of A Christmas Carol at PAC NYC. Over on the West End, Paddington the Musical has officially opened, spreading marmalade cheer for the season. Plus, don't miss Chloe Tucker Caine of Owning Manhattan belting Broadway favorites in our latest video feature, and catch an exclusive sneak peek at Tom Felton’s new period comedy Fackham Hall. There's so much more to explore—from dazzling photo galleries, industry news, and show recommendations to the daily word game—so keep scrolling for all the highlights and behind-the-scenes buzz!
|The Front Page
|
Photos: Michael Cerveris, Julia Knitel and More in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC
A Christmas Carol has begun performances at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. You can now get a first look at George Abud, Julia Knitel and more in the production.
|
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf and Christopher Abbott to Star in DEATH OF A SALESMAN Revival
Three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, and Christopher Abbott will return to Broadway in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.
|
Video: OWNING MANHATTAN's Chloe Tucker Caine Sings Dream Roles
Chloe Tucker Caine is best known for starring in Netflix’s Owning Manhattan, which returns for season two on December 5th! Chloe joined BroadwayWorld's 'So Cast Me Already!' to sing 'The Wizard and I' from Wicked, and more.
|Must Watch
| Character Breakdown: MARJORIE PRIME Cast Unpacks Their Roles
by Joey Mervis
Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison makes his Broadway debut this fall with Marjorie Prime, which opens December 8 at the Hayes Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles ahead of opening night.. (more...)
| Video: Tom Felton Stars in Exclusive Clip From Period Comedy FACKHAM HALL
by Josh Sharpe
Tom Felton, currently reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, stars in an exclusive clip from Fackham Hall. Watch a sneak peek of the new period spoof, which also features Emma Laird.. (more...)
| Video: Gobo Fraggle Talks Holiday Adventures in New FRAGGLE ROCK Special
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld caught up with Gobo Fraggle, who recently celebrated the holiday season by traveling to Outer Space as seen in the new Apple TV special, The First Snow of Fraggle Rock. Check out our full conversation now.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL is Now Open in London
by Stephi Wild
Paddington the Musical is now officially open at the Savoy Theatre, and all new photos have been released from the show! Check out the photos of Paddington in action here!. (more...)
| Photos: Disney's FROZEN Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now check out photos from the opening night of Disney’s Frozen at Paper Mill Playhouse. Disney’s Frozen transforms the magic of the beloved animated film to the stage in an enchanting adventure.. (more...)
| Photos: Opening Night of Fahrenheit 451 at Bay Street Theater!
by James Blinken
Bay Strect Theater's recent opening night of Fahrenheit 45/ lit up the stage with Ray Bradbury's iconic dystopian tale, reimagined in a vivid new production directed by Stephen Hamilton.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Voting Open to Pick the Top 10 of Next On Stage: Season 6
by Team BWW
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. This week is MTI week- celebrating one of our sponsors, Music Theatre International.. (more...)
|
"Paciencia y fe!"
- In the Heights
Videos