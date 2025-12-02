 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 02, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We've got a jam-packed edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld to kick off December. Classic drama returns to Broadway as Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, and Christopher Abbott are set to star in an upcoming revival of Death of a Salesman. Holiday favorites are lighting up New York, including first look photos of A Christmas Carol at PAC NYC. Over on the West End, Paddington the Musical has officially opened, spreading marmalade cheer for the season. Plus, don't miss Chloe Tucker Caine of Owning Manhattan belting Broadway favorites in our latest video feature, and catch an exclusive sneak peek at Tom Felton’s new period comedy Fackham Hall. There's so much more to explore—from dazzling photo galleries, industry news, and show recommendations to the daily word game—so keep scrolling for all the highlights and behind-the-scenes buzz!


 

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More Image
Photos: Michael Cerveris, Julia Knitel and More in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC

A Christmas Carol has begun performances at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. You can now get a first look at George Abud, Julia Knitel and more in the production.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More Image
Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf and Christopher Abbott to Star in DEATH OF A SALESMAN Revival

Three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, and Christopher Abbott will return to Broadway in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More Image
Video: OWNING MANHATTAN's Chloe Tucker Caine Sings Dream Roles

Chloe Tucker Caine is best known for starring in Netflix’s Owning Manhattan, which returns for season two on December 5th! Chloe joined BroadwayWorld's 'So Cast Me Already!' to sing 'The Wizard and I' from Wicked, and more.

BroadwayWorld Games Center


Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More Image Character Breakdown: MARJORIE PRIME Cast Unpacks Their Roles
by Joey Mervis
Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison makes his Broadway debut this fall with Marjorie Prime, which opens December 8 at the Hayes Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles ahead of opening night.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More Image Video: Tom Felton Stars in Exclusive Clip From Period Comedy FACKHAM HALL
by Josh Sharpe
Tom Felton, currently reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, stars in an exclusive clip from Fackham Hall. Watch a sneak peek of the new period spoof, which also features Emma Laird.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More Image Video: Gobo Fraggle Talks Holiday Adventures in New FRAGGLE ROCK Special
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld caught up with Gobo Fraggle, who recently celebrated the holiday season by traveling to Outer Space as seen in the new Apple TV special, The First Snow of Fraggle Rock. Check out our full conversation now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More Image Photos: PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL is Now Open in London
by Stephi Wild
Paddington the Musical is now officially open at the Savoy Theatre, and all new photos have been released from the show! Check out the photos of Paddington in action here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More Image Photos: Disney's FROZEN Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now check out photos from the opening night of Disney’s Frozen at Paper Mill Playhouse. Disney’s Frozen transforms the magic of the beloved animated film to the stage in an enchanting adventure.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More Image Photos: Opening Night of Fahrenheit 451 at Bay Street Theater!
by James Blinken
Bay Strect Theater's recent opening night of Fahrenheit 45/ lit up the stage with Ray Bradbury's iconic dystopian tale, reimagined in a vivid new production directed by Stephen Hamilton.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Industry Pro Newsletter: Andrew Lloyd Webber on Broadway Economics, Paddington Takes First Bow on the West End
by Alex Freeman
This week, we look at the record-setting viewership of the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and renewed efforts in New York and abroad to redefine cultural priorities. Across Broadway, we probe shifting economic pressures on creatives through a new interview with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Meanwhile, with the announcement of a new arts and culture transition committee by Zohran Mamdani, incoming leadership may reimagine the city’s cultural agenda. On a regional level, we follow the pioneering costume exhibition by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance at Denver International Airport — a celebration of decades of creative work — and internationally, we cover a new report revealing post-pandemic shifts across UK theatres, as well as the opening night of Paddington: The Musical in London’s West End.. (more...)
MusiCoLab Appoints Marley Shropshire as Executive Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MusiCoLab, the non-profit organization that supports the development of new musical theater in Philadelphia, has appointed Marley Shropshire as its new Executive Director.. (more...)
FDR'S VERY HAPPY HOUR To Receive Industry Readings As Part Of APAP
by Chloe Rabinowitz
High Hard Heat will present special industry presentations of FDR's Very Happy Hour at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center. This immersive civics experiment is conceived by Regan Linton and M. Graham Smith.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Best Broadway Shows in December 2025
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in December 2025 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
Former Glindas Emily Tierney and Louise Dearman Filmed Cut Scene in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked musical alums Emily Tierney and Louise Dearman were originally featured in a scene with Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good, which was cut in the final film. Check out behind-the-scenes photos from set!. (more...)

Voting Open to Pick the Top 10 of Next On Stage: Season 6
by Team BWW
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. This week is MTI week- celebrating one of our sponsors, Music Theatre International.. (more...)

What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off-Broadway: December 2025
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Tony-nominated play, a brand new comedy show, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good.  . (more...)
Whitney Leavitt Will Join the Broadway Cast of CHICAGO
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome “Dancing with the Stars” semi-finalist and actress/breakout star of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt. . (more...)
Review: PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL, Savoy Theatre
by Christiana Rose
Paddington the Musical arrives at the Savoy Theatre with a heart full of hope and a suitcase packed with marmalade flavoured charm, delivering a joyous celebration of inclusion, diversity and equality in every beat.. (more...)
Goalhanger and Southbank Centre Reveal THE REST IS FEST Programme
by Stephi Wild
The Southbank Centre in collaboration with Goalhanger has announced the programme for Goalhanger: The Rest Is Fest - a major new festival bringing together some of the world's most popular voices.. (more...)
Roman Banks to Join the Broadway Cast of MJ as 'MJ' Alternate
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roman Banks will join the Broadway company of MJ. Banks will join the Broadway cast as the ‘MJ’ Alternate for a limited time only. The current Broadway cast of MJ features Matte Martinez as ‘MJ,’ and more.. (more...)
Review: MY FAIR LADY, The Mill At Sonning
by Kat Mokrynski
For their Christmas show this year, The Mill at Sonning is putting on My Fair Lady, the 1956 Broadway musical written by Alan Jay Lerner (Lyrics and Book) and Frederick Loewe (Music). For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is an intimate, 217-seat theatre in the semi-round that operates as a dinner theatre, where audiences have a lovely two-course meal before the performance begins.. (more...)
Nick Jonas to Release First Solo Album 'Sunday Best' in 2026
by Josh Sharpe
Grammy-nominated recording performer Nick Jonas, most recently seen on Broadway in The Last Five Years, has officially revealed the highly anticipated release of his new solo album, Sunday Best, arriving February 6th.. (more...)
WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT to Receive Encore Broadcast on NBC
by Josh Sharpe
NBC will air a special encore presentation of “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the event featured musical performances from both films, including 'The Wizard and I,' 'What Is This Feeling?' 'Defying Gravity,' 'Thank Goodness,' and more. . (more...)
Tom Stoppard, Diane Keaton and More to be Honored With Broadway Marquee Dimming
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway in Memoriam Committee, composed of theatre owners in consultation with industry service organizations, has determined that Broadway’s lights will dim in honor of Tom Stoppard and more.. (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Paciencia y fe!"

- In the Heights

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos