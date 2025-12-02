Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We've got a jam-packed edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld to kick off December. Classic drama returns to Broadway as Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, and Christopher Abbott are set to star in an upcoming revival of Death of a Salesman. Holiday favorites are lighting up New York, including first look photos of A Christmas Carol at PAC NYC. Over on the West End, Paddington the Musical has officially opened, spreading marmalade cheer for the season. Plus, don't miss Chloe Tucker Caine of Owning Manhattan belting Broadway favorites in our latest video feature, and catch an exclusive sneak peek at Tom Felton’s new period comedy Fackham Hall. There's so much more to explore—from dazzling photo galleries, industry news, and show recommendations to the daily word game—so keep scrolling for all the highlights and behind-the-scenes buzz!