Video: Gobo Fraggle Talks Holiday Adventures in New FRAGGLE ROCK Special

Sometimes, it's not easy being a Fraggle. It can be hard when things don't go as planned, particularly during the holiday season when expectations are high and the pressure is on. This is exactly Gobo's dilemma in The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, a new holiday special coming to Apple TV this Friday, December 5.

In the special, Gobo and his Fraggle friends eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings. But only a single snowflake arrives, and Gobo can’t seem to crack the holiday song that everyone is expecting. While trying to solve this problem, Gobo makes his first journey to the human world, Outer Space (also known as Earth), where he finds some unexpected musical inspiration.

"Everything was bigger and louder and brighter than I imagined it would be," Gobo told BroadwayWorld of his trip. "But then I got to meet Silly Creature Lele Pons...and we actually ended up singing a duet together, by accident!"

Gobo also shared how he gets unstuck when he's having creative trouble. "One of the things I like to do is kinda listen to that little voice inside that we all have," he explained. "Usually, it will lead you down the right path... I think it's also about being with your friends and family during this time of year. That's the most important thing, and that's where I get a lot of my inspiration."

Check out the full interview now, where Gobo tells us some things he would like to do if he ever returns to Outer Space, including a visit to an exciting place where Silly Creatures sing and dance on a stage.