Photos: Michael Cerveris, Julia Knitel and More in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC

A Christmas Carol has begun performances at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Matthew Warchus’ production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne is set to open on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The production is co-directed for the PAC NYC stage by Thomas Caruso. See photos here!

The cast includes George Abud as Fred, Dario Esteban Alvarez as Understudy, Michael Cerveris as Scrooge, Maxim Chlumecky as Young Ebenezer, Dashiell Eaves, Chris Hoch as Father / Marley, Julia Knitel as Belle, Crystal Lucas-Perry as The Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Micah Fay Lupin as Tiny Tim, Ashlyn Maddox as Little Fan, Madalynn Mathews as Jess, Nancy Opel as Ghost of Christmas Past, Dan Piering as Ferdy / George, Izzy Elena Rita as Tiny Tim, Celia Mei Rubin as Understudy, Rashidra Scott as Mrs. Cratchit, Teddy Trice as Nicholas and Paul Whitty as Fezziwig.

A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with holiday treats, music, and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London’s longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favorite.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it’s too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.