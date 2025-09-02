Tom Stoppard, Diane Keaton and More to be Honored With Broadway Marquee Dimming

The Broadway in Memoriam Committee, composed of theatre owners in consultation with industry service organizations, has determined that Broadway’s lights will dim in honor of Tom Stoppard tomorrow evening, Tuesday, December 2 at 6:45pm ET. The solo dimming will honor Stoppard’s indelible legacy and aligns with the West End theatres’ memorial tomorrow evening.

In addition, the Broadway In Memoriam Committee, has confirmed a Tuesday, December 9th marquee dimming to honor artists and industry members Matthew Silver, Jerry Adler, Polly Holliday, Lauren B. Stevens, Robert Redford, John Christopher Jones, Patricia Routledge, Ted Hartley, Diane Keaton, June Lockhart, Diane Ladd, Elizabeth Franz, Pauline Collins, Harriet Slaughter and Tom Stoppard. All theatre marquees will dim simultaneously on Tuesday, December 9th at 6:45PM ET in their honor.

Earlier this year, the Broadway in Memoriam Committee announced the establishment of “Broadway in Memoriam,” a quarterly tradition dedicated to honoring the remarkable individuals who have left an indelible mark on Broadway.

Taking place four times a year on the second Tuesday in September, December, March and June, this solemn and celebratory event will recognize multiple honorees, ensuring that the contributions of Broadway’s most influential artists, creators and industry professionals are remembered and revered.

The marquees of all 41 Broadway theatres will be dimmed simultaneously, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude for the legacies of those who have shaped the theatrical world.

Creative professionals who have worked on Broadway and career professionals dedicated to the Broadway industry may be submitted for consideration by completing the online form at BroadwayInMemoriam.org. The submission form requires the following information: name of the individual to be honored, year of birth and year of passing, a description of their work on Broadway and a digital photo. The next application deadline is February 10, 2026 for the March 10 dimming.

Exceptions may arise where the Committee chooses to honor a singular individual who has made a profoundly significant and lasting impact on Broadway. These individual memorials will be announced and scheduled separately from the quarterly marquee dimmings.