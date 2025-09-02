Video: Tom Felton Stars in Exclusive Clip From Period Comedy FACKHAM HALL

Tom Felton is turning heads as the groom-to-be in a new exclusive clip from Fackham Hall. The Harry Potter alum, currently reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is starring in this new comedy film, which pokes fun at period costume dramas like Downton Abbey.

In the clip, Lord Davenport (Felton) and his fiancée Poppy (Emma Laird) arrive at a grand English manor to an awaiting audience. Felton stars in the film alongside an all-star ensemble cast including Thomasin McKenzie, Ben Radcliffe, Katherine Waterston, Tom Goodman-Hill, Ramon Tikaram, Tim McMullan, Anna Maxwell Martin, Sue Johnston, and Damian Lewis. The movie hits theaters this Friday, December 5.

Fackham Hall follows lovable pick-pocket Eric Noone (Radcliffe) as he lands a job at a unique English manor house. He quickly rises through the ranks, and a forbidden romance with lady-of-the-house Rose Davenport (McKenzie), blossoms. But when an unexpected murder occurs, Eric gets framed - leaving Rose and her family’s future perilously uncertain.

The movie is directed by Jim O’Hanlon, from a screenplay by Steve Dawson, Andrew Dawson, Tim Inman, Jimmy Carr, and Patrick Carr. Danny Perkins, Kris Thykier, and Mila Cottray serve as producers.

Photo Credit: Bleecker Street