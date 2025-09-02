Voting Open to Pick the Top 10 of Next On Stage: Season 6

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. This week is MTI week- celebrating one of our sponsors, Music Theatre International.

The second round of voting begins today, December 1 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 3. The next results show (announcing the Top 10 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, Decmber 5 at 7pm and 9pm.

For each round, contestents will be voted on by the general public and then judged by our returning, all-star panel of judges, including: J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), and Kate Rockwell (Heathers). Ben Cameron returns as host.

Music Theatre International is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. MTI’s serves over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.