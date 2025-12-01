Photos: PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL is Now Open in London

Paddington the Musical is now officially open at the Savoy Theatre, and all new photos have been released from the show! Check out the photos of Paddington in action below. Plus, read the reviews for the production here here.

Hold on to your hats for the world premiere of Paddington the Musical in London’s West End. When a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens.

But London isn’t all afternoon teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realising they need this special bear as much as he needs them.

Paddington the Musical is based on the iconic characters from Michael Bond’s books, with a story inspired by the award-winning 2014 film. The production recently extended until October 2026.

‘Paddington the Musical - Original Cast Recording’ will be released by Decca Records in March 2026, and on collectible vinyl edition in May 2026. Recorded with the complete West End cast and full orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, the pre-sale link can be found here: https://paddingtonthemusical.lnk.to/soundtrack.