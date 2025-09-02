Video: OWNING MANHATTAN's Chloe Tucker Caine Sings Dream Roles

Click Here for More on So Cast Me Already!

Chloe Tucker Caine is best known for starring in Netflix’s Owning Manhattan, which returns for season two on December 5th. Chloe joined BroadwayWorld's 'So Cast Me Already!' to sing 'The Wizard and I' from Wicked, 'Roxie' from Chicago, and an original song by Michael Mott featured on this season of Owning Manhattan!

Chloe spent 10 years pursuing acting (she starred in the National Tour of Mamma Mia!) before pivoting to real estate. She also launched a web series called "Chloe in Manhattan" that follows her journey from Broadway to real estate reality star.

About her first song, she shared, "My first song is 'The Wizard and I' because, of course, who doesn't love Wicked? I grew up singing all the songs in my bathroom, and I have fallen in love with it again with the movie coming out. When I got into real estate, working for Ryan Serhant, I used to walk down the street in SoHo, into the office singing, 'Ryan Serhant and I,' as if he's the wizard!'"

In this episode, Chloe is joined by Michael Ferrara at the Laurie Beechman Theatre to sing through the roles that she hopes to play one day.