Photos: Disney's FROZEN Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse

You can now check out photos from the opening night of Disney’s Frozen at Paper Mill Playhouse. Frozen continues performances throughout this holiday season, running through Sunday, January 11, 2026 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ).

Directed by Paige Price, Frozen stars Mary Kate Morrissey as Elsa, Samantha Williams as Anna, Daniel Yearwood as Kristoff, Sam Gravitte as Hans, Todd Buonopane as Olaf, Mark Price as Lord Weselton, and Thomas Whitcomb as Sven, with Anjali Roa as Young Anna and Hazel Vogel as Young Elsa. The ensemble features Sherz Aletaha, Jasmine Bassham, Badia Farha, Maggie Gidden, Erin Gonzales, Beau Harmon, Dakota Hoar, Fiona Claire Huber, Albert Jennings, Ryan Lambert, Liesl Landegger, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Nathan Lucrezio, Happy McPartlin, Greg Mills, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Evelyn Peterson, Hugo Pizano Orozco, Leah Platt, Ethan Saviet, Graham Stevens, Matthew Varvar, as well as understudy for Young Anna and Young Elsa Juliette Meris.



Disney’s Frozen transforms the magic of the beloved animated film to the stage in an enchanting adventure. When sisters Elsa and Anna are torn apart by a mysterious secret power, they each set out on their own journey of courage, self-acceptance, and discovery of love in all its forms. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, this timeless tale will melt hearts of all ages.



The creative team for Frozen includes Shea Sullivan (Choreographer), Geoffrey Ko (Music Direction), Timothy Mackabee (Original Scenic Design), Kelly James Tighe (Scenic Coordination and Additional Design), Colleen Grady (Original Costume Design), Scott Westervelt (Costume Coordination and Additional Design), Ryan J. O’Gara (Lighting Design), Don Hanna (Sound Design), Mike Tutaj (Projection Design), Kelley Jordan (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Afsaneh Aayani (Puppet Design), and Patricia L. Grabb (Production Stage Manager). Casting is by The TRC Company.

