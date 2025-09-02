Roman Banks to Join the Broadway Cast of MJ as 'MJ' Alternate

Roman Banks will join the Broadway company of MJ. Previously seen originating the role of ‘MJ’ in the First National Tour and Australian productions, Banks will join the Broadway cast as the ‘MJ’ Alternate for a limited time only, performing on Friday and Saturday nights from December 5th through February 15th at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd St).

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and over 5 million patrons globally. The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, where the production is currently starring Matte Martinez. The North American Tour is currently playing in Boise, ID at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts starring Jordan Markus, the Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre starring Ilario Grant. MJ will embark on international Asian and UK tours in 2027.

The current Broadway cast of MJ features Matte Martinez as ‘MJ,’ Apollo Levine as ‘Rob/Joseph Jackson,’ Bailey McCall as ‘Rachel,’ Tavon Olds-Sample as ‘Michael,’ Christopher Sean Cooper Jr and Emjay Roa as ‘Little Michael,’ Lincoln Alejandro Collier as ‘Little Marlon,’ Sasha Allen as ‘Katherine Jackson,’ Matthew Frederick Harris as ‘Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson,’ Gabriel Ruiz as ‘Alejandro,’ Antoine L. Smith as ‘Nick/Berry Gordy,’ Joey Sorge as ‘Dave,’ with Lloyd A. Boyd III, Nick T. Daly, Zachary Downer, Kellie Drobnik, John Edwards, Aydin Eyikan, Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu, Sarah Sigman and Ryan VanDenBoom rounding out the ensemble. Samuel L. Nelson III and Jayden K. White serve as ‘Standby for MJ and Michael.’ Swings for the production include Blu Allen, Dasia Amos, Kyle Dupree, Tre Frazier, Chantelle Good, Michael Harmon, Skye Jackson-Williams, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Carole Denise Jones, Tyrone Reese, Nyla Sostre, and Charles P. Way.

MJ features a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon. The internationally renowned creative team for MJ also includes Scenic Design by Tony Award and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane(Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Once), Costume Design by Tony, Emmy, and most recently Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, Wicked), Sound Design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple) and Make-up Design by Joe Dulude II. Musical Supervision is by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple). Casting is by The Telsey Office (Rachel Hoffman, CSA & Lindsay Levine, CSA).

Photo credit: Daniel Boud