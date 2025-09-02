Former Glindas Emily Tierney and Louise Dearman Filmed Cut Scene in WICKED: FOR GOOD

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

We're seeing triple! Wicked musical alums Emily Tierney and Louise Dearman were originally featured in a scene with Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good. The performers, both of whom have played Glinda in UK productions of the stage show, filmed a scene alongside Grande, which was ultimately cut in the final film.

Tierney took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos and recollections from the experience. "Had a gorgeous time shooting a scene in the new Wicked movie with Ariana Grande and few of my fellow ex Glindas and Elphabas," wrote the performer. "It was sadly cut in the final edit - the joys of being an actor - and didn’t make the movie but Jon M. Chu couldn’t have made us feel more special on set and Ariana was a total dream. And I got to hang out with my ex witchy pals."

Tierney previously played Glinda in a UK tour of Wicked, with Dearman taking on both Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked on the West End. Check out the post below, which sees the actors in costume filming a scene that appears to have taken place in Emerald City.

The second half of the Wicked adaptation, Wicked: For Good, is now in theaters. Opening on November 21, the movie brought in $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, plus $76 million internationally, bringing its global total to $226 million. Wicked: For Good marks the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year.

Wicked: Part One film grossed $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $756 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S. upon its release.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out critics' reviews here. Listen to the soundtrack here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.