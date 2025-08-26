Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 26, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Stars Do A Deep Dive on Their Characters and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with us as we take you through some of the top stories making waves across the theatre world. Tony winner Deirdre O'Connell stopped by to chat about her captivating turn in The Penguin and her artistic adventures with Ari Aster. While Broadway's summer grosses are cooling off after record-breaking highs, the company of Mamma Mia! is cranking up the feel-good vibes with a deep dive into their beloved characters.

If you love showbiz video moments, don’t miss Randy Rainbow’s hilarious Lion King parody, Jean Smart’s emotional final bow in Call Me Izzy, and The Wizard of Oz trivia magic on Jeopardy!

Plus, check out a first look at James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter in & Juliet, rehearsal room moments from the returning The Brothers Size, and Jay Leno bringing laughs to Mount Vernon.

We’re also following big headlines like Ciara Renée’s lawsuit against Wanted producers, a heartfelt tribute to the late Tony-winning orchestrator Jamshied Sharifi, and expanded access to the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive in classrooms.

And that’s not all! From Jennifer Aniston’s Broadway dreams to Disney Princess musical magic, and major industry moves like the Kennedy Center’s leadership shakeup, we have you covered. Dive into all this and more below for your daily dose of Broadway buzz!