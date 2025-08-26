 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 26, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Stars Do A Deep Dive on Their Characters and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  August 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 26, 2025
Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with us as we take you through some of the top stories making waves across the theatre world. Tony winner Deirdre O'Connell stopped by to chat about her captivating turn in The Penguin and her artistic adventures with Ari Aster. While Broadway's summer grosses are cooling off after record-breaking highs, the company of Mamma Mia! is cranking up the feel-good vibes with a deep dive into their beloved characters.

If you love showbiz video moments, don’t miss Randy Rainbow’s hilarious Lion King parody, Jean Smart’s emotional final bow in Call Me Izzy, and The Wizard of Oz trivia magic on Jeopardy!

Plus, check out a first look at James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter in & Juliet, rehearsal room moments from the returning The Brothers Size, and Jay Leno bringing laughs to Mount Vernon.

We’re also following big headlines like Ciara Renée’s lawsuit against Wanted producers, a heartfelt tribute to the late Tony-winning orchestrator Jamshied Sharifi, and expanded access to the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive in classrooms.

And that’s not all! From Jennifer Aniston’s Broadway dreams to Disney Princess musical magic, and major industry moves like the Kennedy Center’s leadership shakeup, we have you covered. Dive into all this and more below for your daily dose of Broadway buzz!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, August 28
ART begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, August 31
Purpose closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Exclusive: Deirdre O'Connell on Finding Francis in THE PENGUIN, Working with Ari Aster, & More

Ahead of the Emmy Awards in September, BroadwayWorld caught up with Tony winner Deirdre O'Connell to discuss her time on the set of The Penguin, working with Ari Aster on Eddington, and the pains and joys of losing herself in the dark world of Gotham.
Is Broadway in a Summer Slump?

Three months ago, The Broadway League, the consortium of Broadway investors, producers, and theatre owners, announced that Broadway had broken the single season gross record set in the 2018-2019 season. The five weeks that followed seemed to be a continuation of that trend, with the first five weeks of the 2025-2026 season marking the best start of a season in Broadway history. But things have changed since then. Starting on the week ending July 6, 2025, Broadway grosses have stagnated, and have not returned to the highs of the spring and early summer. 
Character Breakdown: MAMMA MIA! Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Looking for a Broadway show to lift your spirits this fall? Take a chance on Mamma Mia!, which just returned to the Winter Garden Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 26, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Stars Do A Deep Dive on Their Characters and More Image Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies THE LION KING With 'He Just Can't Wait to Be King'
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow has released a parody video of 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King,' from the Lion King with his latest Donald Trump diss track. The new music video, titled 'He Just Can't Wait to Be King,' parodies the Elton John and Tim Rice tune.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 26, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Stars Do A Deep Dive on Their Characters and More Image Video: Watch Jean Smart Take Her Final Bow in CALL ME IZZY
by Michael Major
Jean Smart took her final bow in Call Me Izzy on Sunday, commenting that the Broadway production was an 'unbelievable experience' for her. Watch a video from the closing performance!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 26, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Stars Do A Deep Dive on Their Characters and More Image Video: THE WIZARD OF OZ Category Spotlighted on JEOPARDY!
by Josh Sharpe
The beloved 1939 musical The Wizard of Oz was recently featured as a category on Jeopardy! Clues given to contestants include trivia about songwriter Harold Arlen, deleted scenes from the film, actors, and more. Watch the video now to brush up on your knowledge of the iconic movie.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 26, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Stars Do A Deep Dive on Their Characters and More Image Photos: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter in & JULIET
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart and  Cheryl Porter took their first bows in & Juliet on Broadway. Iglehart plays 'Lance,' and Porter plays 'Angélique,' taking over their roles following Joey Fatone and Jeannette Bayardelle respectively. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 26, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Stars Do A Deep Dive on Their Characters and More Image Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE
by Nicole Rosky
Academy Award Winner Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s acclaimed play THE BROTHERS SIZE is returning to New York this week at The Shed, starring André Holland, Alani iLongwe and Malcolm Mays. Check out photos from inside rehearsals here.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 26, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Stars Do A Deep Dive on Their Characters and More Image Photos: Jay Leno Arrives at Mount Vernon Arts Consortium
by Jerri Shafer
On August 23, 2025, legendary comedian and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno came to Mount Vernon for an unforgettable evening of sharp wit, timeless storytelling, and big laughs at the Knox Memorial. As part of the Knox Memorial’s 100th Anniversary celebration, Leno delivered a night of comedy that entertained audiences of all ages. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Industry Pro Newsletter: Kennedy Center Cuts Staff; Chicago Theatres Fight for Tax Credit
by Alex Freeman
This week, theaters are dealing with critical financial and leadership decisions across the board. We're covering the ongoing fight for a state tax credit in Chicago, staff cuts at the Kennedy Center, and leadership changes at both Trinity Rep and Opera Australia. In New York, the debate over the proposed Times Square casino continues. Alongside these challenges, we're also seeing positive steps for the industry's future, including the launch of a new national arts accessibility hub and the date being set for the 2026 Jimmy Awards.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Community Gathering, THE MAKING OF TRUSPEAK '25
by Nicole Rosky
TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
Kennedy Center Appoints Stephen Nakagawa as Director of Dance Programming
by Sidney Paterra
There is more news from the Kennedy Ceter today. The D.C. cultural institution just announced the appointment of Stephen Nakagawa as its new Director of Dance Programming. . (more...)
Fallece la actriz Verónica Echegui a los 42 años
by Alba Corona
La actriz Verónica Echegui falleció este domingo a los 42 años a causa de una enfermedad que padecía desde hacía tiempo.. (more...)

Auli‘i Cravalho, Jodi Benson, & More to Star in New Disney Princess Special
by Josh Sharpe
In honor of World Princess Week, Disney is celebrating with an all-new musical brand spot, a concert performance at Disneyland Park, a ride-along video featuring a Disney Legend, and much more. Take a look at the lineup here! . (more...)

Ciara Renée Sues WANTED Producers After Being Cut from Broadway Cast
by Sidney Paterra
Broadway veteran Ciara Renée is suing the producers of the Broadway-bound musical Wanted. Renée, who starred in the pre-Broadway engagement of the show at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2024, claims that she was unfairly fired from the Broadway production after taking part in a series of readings, recording sessions, and investor events. We have all of the details here!. (more...)
Jennifer Aniston Still Dreams of Being on Broadway: How ANNIE Inspired Her
by Michael Major
Jennifer Aniston is still holding out hope for her Broadway debut. The Friends alum shared that she still dreams of hitting the New York stage, citing Annie as a major influence in her life. . (more...)
Classrooms Can Now Screen Recordings From the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive
by Stephi Wild
Recordings of productions previously only available ot watch as part of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will now be available for viewing off-site in classrooms for educational purposes.. (more...)
THE BAND'S VISIT Orchestrator Jamshied Sharifi Dies at 64
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Jamshied Sharifi, who won a Tony Award in 2018 for orchestrating The Band's Visit on Broadway, has died at age 64 after a battle with cancer. . (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth and Broadway Team to Join QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Film Screenings
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the Broadway premiere of The Queen of Versailles this fall, New York's Angelika Film Center will host special screenings of the 2012 documentary on which the musical is based, with the filmmaker and members of the musical team in attendance at select shows. . (more...)
Photos: First-Look at Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley, & More in HAMNET
by Josh Sharpe
New first-look photos have been released for Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn. The movie tells the love story that inspired the creation of Shakespeare’s tragedy, Hamlet. Check out the photos now!. (more...)
Sally Struthers Will Lead Joe DiPietro's AN OLD-FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER at George Street Playhouse
by Nicole Rosky
George Street Playhouse announced today that two-time Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sally Struthers will play “Mrs. Peck” in their fall production of An Old-Fashioned Family Murder by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Keke Palmer

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Ain't it a fine life?"

- Newsies

