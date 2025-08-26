Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 26, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Stars Do A Deep Dive on Their Characters and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with us as we take you through some of the top stories making waves across the theatre world. Tony winner Deirdre O'Connell stopped by to chat about her captivating turn in The Penguin and her artistic adventures with Ari Aster. While Broadway's summer grosses are cooling off after record-breaking highs, the company of Mamma Mia! is cranking up the feel-good vibes with a deep dive into their beloved characters.
If you love showbiz video moments, don’t miss Randy Rainbow’s hilarious Lion King parody, Jean Smart’s emotional final bow in Call Me Izzy, and The Wizard of Oz trivia magic on Jeopardy!
Plus, check out a first look at James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter in & Juliet, rehearsal room moments from the returning The Brothers Size, and Jay Leno bringing laughs to Mount Vernon.
We’re also following big headlines like Ciara Renée’s lawsuit against Wanted producers, a heartfelt tribute to the late Tony-winning orchestrator Jamshied Sharifi, and expanded access to the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive in classrooms.
And that’s not all! From Jennifer Aniston’s Broadway dreams to Disney Princess musical magic, and major industry moves like the Kennedy Center’s leadership shakeup, we have you covered. Dive into all this and more below for your daily dose of Broadway buzz!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, August 28
ART begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, August 31
Purpose closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
Exclusive: Deirdre O'Connell on Finding Francis in THE PENGUIN, Working with Ari Aster, & More
Ahead of the Emmy Awards in September, BroadwayWorld caught up with Tony winner Deirdre O'Connell to discuss her time on the set of The Penguin, working with Ari Aster on Eddington, and the pains and joys of losing herself in the dark world of Gotham.
Is Broadway in a Summer Slump?
Three months ago, The Broadway League, the consortium of Broadway investors, producers, and theatre owners, announced that Broadway had broken the single season gross record set in the 2018-2019 season. The five weeks that followed seemed to be a continuation of that trend, with the first five weeks of the 2025-2026 season marking the best start of a season in Broadway history. But things have changed since then. Starting on the week ending July 6, 2025, Broadway grosses have stagnated, and have not returned to the highs of the spring and early summer.
Character Breakdown: MAMMA MIA! Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Looking for a Broadway show to lift your spirits this fall? Take a chance on Mamma Mia!, which just returned to the Winter Garden Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles.
|Must Watch
| Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies THE LION KING With 'He Just Can't Wait to Be King'
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow has released a parody video of 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King,' from the Lion King with his latest Donald Trump diss track. The new music video, titled 'He Just Can't Wait to Be King,' parodies the Elton John and Tim Rice tune.. (more...)
| Video: Watch Jean Smart Take Her Final Bow in CALL ME IZZY
by Michael Major
Jean Smart took her final bow in Call Me Izzy on Sunday, commenting that the Broadway production was an 'unbelievable experience' for her. Watch a video from the closing performance!. (more...)
| Video: THE WIZARD OF OZ Category Spotlighted on JEOPARDY!
by Josh Sharpe
The beloved 1939 musical The Wizard of Oz was recently featured as a category on Jeopardy! Clues given to contestants include trivia about songwriter Harold Arlen, deleted scenes from the film, actors, and more. Watch the video now to brush up on your knowledge of the iconic movie.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter in & JULIET
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter took their first bows in & Juliet on Broadway. Iglehart plays 'Lance,' and Porter plays 'Angélique,' taking over their roles following Joey Fatone and Jeannette Bayardelle respectively. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE
by Nicole Rosky
Academy Award Winner Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s acclaimed play THE BROTHERS SIZE is returning to New York this week at The Shed, starring André Holland, Alani iLongwe and Malcolm Mays. Check out photos from inside rehearsals here.. (more...)
| Photos: Jay Leno Arrives at Mount Vernon Arts Consortium
by Jerri Shafer
On August 23, 2025, legendary comedian and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno came to Mount Vernon for an unforgettable evening of sharp wit, timeless storytelling, and big laughs at the Knox Memorial. As part of the Knox Memorial’s 100th Anniversary celebration, Leno delivered a night of comedy that entertained audiences of all ages. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Auli‘i Cravalho, Jodi Benson, & More to Star in New Disney Princess Special
by Josh Sharpe
In honor of World Princess Week, Disney is celebrating with an all-new musical brand spot, a concert performance at Disneyland Park, a ride-along video featuring a Disney Legend, and much more. Take a look at the lineup here! . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
"Ain't it a fine life?"
- Newsies
