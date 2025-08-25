Auli‘i Cravalho, Jodi Benson, & More to Star in New Disney Princess Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of World Princess Week, Disney is celebrating with a new musical spot, a concert performance at Disneyland Park from the voices behind some of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ princesses, a ride-along video featuring a Disney Legend, and more. Take a look at the lineup below!

All-New Musical Brand Spot

To kick off World Princess Week, Disney has released an all-new musical spot entitled All Princesses Make Magic. With music by seven-time Grammy® Award winner Jacob Collier, the spot features Santino Fontana, Tony Award winner and voice of Hans in Frozen. Watch it below.

Disney Princesses Disneyland Concert

On August 29 on YouTube — and later on Disney+, there will be a new concert special that brings together several stage and screen performers, including Auli‘i Cravalho (Moana, Broadway's Cabaret), along with Disney Legends Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, Paige O’Hara, the voice of Belle in Beauty and the Beast, and Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana in The Princess and the Frog.

In honor of not only World Princess Week but also the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, Disney Princess stars will come together for a performance of some beloved Disney Princess music filmed in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at The Happiest Place on Earth with hosts Ginnifer Goodwin—the voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia and Snow White in ABC’s Once Upon a Time television series—and Susan Egan—the voice of Megara in Hercules and the original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway.

Ride Along with Jodi Benson

Jodi Benson will join creator and princess fan Lauren Paley for a new YouTube video where Paley interviews the performer during a ride through The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disneyland, reminiscing on the impact Ariel and the Disney princesses have made on fans around the world. The video will be available on August 27 on the Disney YouTube channel.

Disney Princesses Music

The songs of Disney Princess films have become anthems around the world as the inspirational soundtrack for fans of all ages who dare to explore a whole new world and see how far they’ll go. Available for pre-order now on Disney Music Emporium, celebrate the 15th anniversary of Disney’s Tangled with a special collector’s edition zoetrope vinyl, featuring some favorite songs from the film including “I’ve Got a Dream,” “I See the Light,” and “When Will My Life Begin?” The “Disney Princess Strings: Garden Soirée” album brings a new take to some treasured songs, including “Once Upon a Dream,” “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” “A Whole New World,” and more—now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other digital platforms.

Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide will present Disney’s Moana Live-To-Film Concert North American Tour, featuring a full-length screening of the beloved movie accompanied by live performances of a unique on-stage musical ensemble of top Hollywood studio musicians, Pacific Islands rhythm masters and vocalists, celebrating the music and songs from this award-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic. The 37-city tour kicks off Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey. More information on tour dates and tickets can be found here.

