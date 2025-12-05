 tracker
Photos/Video: Bob the Drag Queen as 'Harold Zidler' in MOULIN ROUGE!

Bob The Drag Queen is a drag superstar, comedian, actor, and New York Times best-selling author.

By: Dec. 05, 2025

All new photos have been released of drag superstar, comedian, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Bob The Drag Queen as “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Bob will make his Broadway debut beginning Tuesday, January 27, 2026 for 8 weeks only through Sunday, March 22, 2026. Check out the photos and video teaser below!

Winner of ten Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been performed to over 10 million audience members worldwide. It's currently playing in New York, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, The Netherlands and on World Tour. 

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. 

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

