Sally Struthers Will Lead Joe DiPietro's AN OLD-FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER at George Street Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



George Street Playhouse announced today that two-time Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sally Struthers (“All in the Family”) will play “Mrs. Peck” in their fall production of An Old-Fashioned Family Murder by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro (Clever Little Lies). Directed by Larry Raben (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), An Old-Fashioned Family Murder will begin previews on Tuesday October 14, 2025, and open on Friday October 17 for a limited run throughSunday November 2, 2025, at George Street Playhouse.

"We’re delighted to welcome Sally Struthers to George Street Playhouse,” says Artistic Producers Christopher J. Bailey, Scott Goldman, and Laiona Michelle. “Many know her from her unforgettable television work, and we can’t wait for our audiences to see her bring this role to life. We’re also happy to welcome back Joe DiPietro for his seventh collaboration with us. His plays have long been a favorite with George Street audiences, and this new mystery promises to be another wonderful evening in the theatre."

On a dark and stormy night, a once-grand estate becomes the stage for a chilling crime in this razor-sharp comic mystery from Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro. When a pompous writer spills a family secret, tensions turn to murder, and every guest is a suspect. A sharp-eyed widow, a smooth-talking fiancé, a jealous daughter—no one is who they seem, and everyone has something to hide. Secrets unravel, betrayals come to light, and Mrs. Peck’s motherly instincts might just outmatch the detective’s.

Additional casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.

The performance schedule for An Old-Fashioned Family Murder is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be an additional performance on Tuesday October 14 at 7:30pm.

Tickets to An Old-Fashioned Family Murder begin at $35 and full season subscriptions begin at $176. Groups of 10 or more can save 20% on tickets. To purchase tickets and learn more about George Street’s discount opportunities, please visit: www.georgestreetplayhouse.org.

For more than 50 years, George Street Playhouse has produced groundbreaking new works, inspiring productions of the classics, and hit Broadway plays and musicals that speak to the heart and mind, with an unwavering commitment to producing new work. As New Brunswick’s first producing theatre, George Street Playhouse became the cornerstone of the revitalization of the City’s arts and cultural landscape. Entering its 52nd season, the organization has a rich history of producing nationally renowned theatre.