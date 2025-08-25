Kristin Chenoweth and Broadway Team to Join QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Film Screenings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of the Broadway premiere of The Queen of Versailles this fall, New York's Angelika Film Center will host special screenings of the 2012 documentary on which the musical is based, with the filmmaker and members of the musical team in attendance at select shows.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, following the 7:00 pm show, there will be a Q&A with musical star Kristin Chenoweth, film director Lauren Greenfield, musical director Michael Arden, and musical book writer Lindsey Ferrentini. Following the 7:00 pm show on Friday, Sept. 19, film director Lauren Greenfield, musical director Michael Arden, and Costume Designer Christian Cowan will join for another Q&A.

The final screening and conversation will take place after the 7:00 pm show on Saturday Sept. 20, with musical cast F. Murray Abraham (David Siegel), Nina White (Victoria Siegel), Tatum Grace Hopkins (Jonquil), and Melody Butiu (Sofia). Tickets for the special showings are on sale here.

The documentary film, set during the 2008 global economic crisis, follows Florida billionaires David and Jackie Siegel as they struggled to finish building their 90,000 square-foot estate.

About the Musical

The Queen of Versailles stars Tony and Emmy Winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, with direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino. The Queen of Versailles will begin performances on Wednesday, October 8, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9.

Chenoweth as ‘Jackie Siegel’ and Abraham as ‘David Siegel’ will be joined by, alongside Melody Butiu as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as ‘Victoria’. The company will also will be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas and Jake Bentley Young.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.