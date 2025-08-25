 tracker
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE

Previews begin this Saturday, August 30 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater.

By: Aug. 25, 2025
Academy Award Winner Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s acclaimed play The Brothers Size is returning to New York this week at The Shed, starring André Holland, Alani iLongwe and Malcolm Mays.

Previews for The Brothers Size begin this Saturday, August 30 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater. The production officially opens Wednesday, September 10, playing a strictly limited engagement through September 28, 2025. Check out photos from inside rehearsals below!

This co-production with Los Angeles’s Geffen Playhouse marks the 20th anniversary of this groundbreaking work, which explores themes of brotherhood, resilience, and the complexities of the Black male experience. Directed by Bijan Sheiban and McCraney, and presented in the round in The Griffin Theater, this play invites audiences to witness the raw and intimate story of two brothers navigating life after incarceration, weaving into the storytelling the rich tradition of the Yoruba people of West Africa.

Photo Credit: Erik Carter/The Shed

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE Image
Malcolm Mays and Alani iLongwe

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE Image
Malcolm Mays and Alani iLongwe

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE Image
Malcolm Mays

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE Image
Tarrell Alvin McCraney

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE Image
André Holland

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE Image
André Holland & Alani iLongwe

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE Image
Tarrell Alvin McCraney

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE Image
Munir Zakee

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE BROTHERS SIZE Image
Alani iLongwe & André Holland



