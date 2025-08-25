Video: Watch Jean Smart Take Her Final Bow in CALL ME IZZY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jean Smart took her final bow in Call Me Izzy on Sunday, commenting that the Broadway production was an "unbelievable experience" for her. The show played 18 previews and 80 regular performances at Studio 54. Watch a video from the closing performance below.

"I just have to say what an unbelievable experience it's been. New York audiences, you guys are the best. Its been such a gift to me and I hope you love Izzy as much as I do."

The venue will soon be home to Oedipus, which begins previews on October 30.

Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.

Call Me Izzy opened on Broadway on June 12, 2025. Check out what the critics had to say.

Call Me Izzy featured Scenic Design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (McNeal – Assoc., My Fair Lady - Assoc.), Lighting Design by two-time Tony Award winner Donald Holder (South Pacific, The Lion King), Costume Design by Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker (Little Shop of Horrors, “Saturday Night Live”) and Sound Design by Beth Lake (McNeal, Uncle Vanya).

Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting (Eureka Day, Mary Jane), David Caparelliotis, CSA and Joseph Gery. Production Stage Manager is Howard Tilkin (Funny Girl, Lempicka), and the production’s Technical Supervisor is Juniper Street Productions (The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day was the Standby for Ms. Smart.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas