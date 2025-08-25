Jennifer Aniston Still Dreams of Being on Broadway: How ANNIE Inspired Her

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jennifer Aniston is still holding out hope for her Broadway debut. While in conversation with Vanity Fair, Aniston shared that she still dreams of hitting the New York stage, citing Annie as a major influence in her life.

“Growing up in New York City and seeing Annie, you just get swept into a fantasy world. I want to do that."

The Morning Show star grew up on the Upper West Side, attending the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, famously known as the high school from the musical Fame.

“As a young actor, you can forget that you are the one who's earning income for the people around you,” she says, crediting her manager Aleen Keshishian with helping her assert herself. “She would say, 'You're the boss. You pay us. Don't lose sight of your power in that. Don't lose your voice.'"

Aniston is currently producing a 9 to 5 remake, written by Tony Award-winning Jagged Little Pill book scribe Diablo Cody. Ariana Grande has been rumored to have received an offer to star in the film.

The Friends alum opened up earlier this year about her stage aspirations, noting that she is looking for the "right material."

“I definitely want to do a Broadway play,” Aniston shared. “But it’s about finding the time and the right material. I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway.”