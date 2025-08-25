Ciara Renée Sues WANTED Producers After Being Cut from Broadway Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Broadway veteran Ciara Renée is suing the producers of the Broadway-bound musical Wanted. Renée, who starred in the pre-Broadway engagement of the show (when it was titled Gun & Powder) at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2024, claims that she was unfairly fired from the Broadway production after taking part in a series of readings, recording sessions, and investor events.

The complaint deatils that she and producers had a "written letter agreement" in which she agreed to play the role at Paper Mill and had the right to "continue such services in a production of the Play mounted by SISTERS CLARKE in New York City or London upon completion of good faith negotiations to determine plaintiff's monetary compensation for such services."

She was then informed that she "failed to collaborate in the Play performed at the Paper Mill Playhouse and that she was unwilling to accept feedback from the creative team."

Renée played 'Mary Clarke' in the New Jersey run- a role that has since been taken over by Solea Pfeiffer in recent workshop presentations.

"We vehemently deny her allegations and will vigorously defend her falsehoods," said Richard Roth of The Roth Law Firm told BroadwayWorld on behalf of the defendants.

Before Paper Mill Playhouse (read the reviews), Gun & Powder had its world premiere at D.C.'s Signature Theatre in 2020, starring Pfeiffer. She can also be heard on the musical's recently released single, "Gun & Powder".

Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri (a real-life descendant of the Sisters Clarke), music by Ross Baum, direction by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Stevie Walker-Webb (AIN’T NO MO’), choreography by Chelsey Arce (Sweeney Todd 2023 revival, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), and music direction by Austin Cook (Some Like It Hot).

Texas, 1893 — a time gone, but not forgotten. Twin sisters determined to save their family take fate into their own hands. Hiding who they are and taking what they’re owed, they straddle the line between two Americas. A new Broadway musical that brings a defiant legacy to life, WANTED is the mostly-true story of Mary and Martha Clake, two extraordinary women who went from farm girls to outlaws to legends.

Renée is best known for her Broadway roles as "Jenna" in Waitress, and "Elsa" in Frozen, and on TV as 'Hawkgirl' in "Legends of Tomorrow". She made her Broadway debut in Big Fish in 2013. She made her NYC directorial debut in 2022 with Millennials Are Killing Musicals. She also directed a short film of another musical by Nico Juber, entitled Holo for NAMT's 5x15 Festival, in collaboration with BW and Beck Center for the Arts. She also co-directed (with Michael Dallatorre) the short documentary, Beating the Odds - Children's Defense Fund of California. She is the writer, EP, and co-director of the short film Reddy Records.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas