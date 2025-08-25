Photos: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter in & JULIET

& Juliet is running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
Earlier this month, Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter took their first bows in & Juliet on Broadway. Iglehart plays 'Lance,' and Porter plays 'Angélique,' taking over their roles following Joey Fatone and Jeannette Bayardelle respectively.
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.
Check out photos of the duo in action below and view more from their first bows.
Photo Credit: Even Zimmerman for Murphy Made
Cheryl Porter and Gianna Harris
James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter
