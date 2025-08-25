 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Photos: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart and Cheryl Porter in & JULIET

& Juliet is running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

By: Aug. 25, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Earlier this month, Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart and  Cheryl Porter took their first bows in & Juliet on Broadway. Iglehart plays 'Lance,' and Porter plays 'Angélique,' taking over their roles following Joey Fatone and Jeannette Bayardelle respectively.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

Check out photos of the duo in action below and view more from their first bows.



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos