Video: Watch 'Matchmaker' From FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre

Watch the stars of Fiddler on the Roof at Signature Theatre perform "Matchmaker" in new footage from the production! The video features Rosie Jo Neddy as Chava, Beatrice Owens as Tzeitel, and Lily Burka as Hodel. The beloved musical is running through January 26 at the Washington DC-located theatre.

Based on the stories by Sholem Aleichem, this production is directed by Joe Calarco and stars HBO’s The Gilded Age star Douglas Sills as Tevye. It is choreographed by Sarah Parker, with music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch.

The iconic musical is staged like never before in Signature’s intimate setting and directed by Joe Calarco (Jesus Christ Superstar, Gypsy). Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman, his family and their tightknit community honor tradition but must contend with a changing world and a rise in anti-Semitism at their home in Czarist Russia. The glorious score with songs “Sunrise, Sunset” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker” unite with exquisite dance in this classic of the musical theater canon filled with humor, heart – and life.

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof is rounded out by Amie Bermowitz as Golde, Christopher Bloch as Rabbi, Sarah Corey as Shaindel/Fruma-Sarah, Joseph Fierberg as Mordcha, Mia Goodman as Shprintze, Jake Loewenthal as Motel, Allison Mintz as Bielke, Stephen Russell Murray as Mendel, Ariel Neydavoud as Perchik, Reagan Pender as Avram, Jeremy Radin as Lazar Wolf, Susan Rome as Yente/Grandma Tzeitel, Alex Stone as Fyedka, Hank von Kolnitz as Sasha, and Davis Wood as Constable. Audrey Baker, John Gurdían, Stephen C. Kallas, and Kayla Marks are understudies.