Classrooms Can Now Screen Recordings From the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

Recordings of productions previously only available to watch as part of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will now be available for viewing off-site in classrooms for educational purposes.

The archive, founded in 1970, is the world's foremost collection of video recordings of live theater, and includes Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theater productions, as well as theater-related documentaries, interviews, dialogues, lectures, and awards programs.

Schools in rehearsals for an upcomig production, studying plays in classes, and more can now reach out to the library for assistance with bringing a video recording to a classroom throughout the New York City area. A staff member from the Library must be present for the screening.

Interested schools can utilize the Research Catalog online to find which productions are available to view, which includes over 4,000 professionally shot video recordings of Broadway and Off-Broadway theater from the past 55 years.

If you are interested in arranging an off-site screening, please contact performingartsed@nypl.org. Please note that musicals require at least 3-weeks advanced notice and certain titles require special permission to view.

Learn more here.