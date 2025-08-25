Video: THE WIZARD OF OZ Category Spotlighted on JEOPARDY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The beloved 1939 movie musical The Wizard of Oz was recently featured as a category on Jeopardy! Clues given to contestants include trivia about songwriter Harold Arlen, deleted scenes from the film, actors, and more. The spotlight on the Judy Garland-led feature coincides with the announcement that the Library of Congress has acquired musical sketches from the film from composer Arlen and lyricist E.Y. “Yip” Harburg. Watch the video now to brush up on your knowledge of the iconic movie.

Jeopardy! often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, including one dedicated to the play Oh, Mary!, which saw Tony-winner Cole Escola make an appearance on the show. Past Broadway categories and final Jeopardys include "Broadway Cast Albums" "Tony Winners," "The Stage" "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.