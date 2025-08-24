Character Breakdown: MAMMA MIA! Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Click Here for More on Character Breakdown

Looking for a Broadway show to lift your spirits this fall? Take a chance on Mamma Mia!, which just returned to the Winter Garden Theatre. What's it all about...?

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.

"[Playing this role] is what every little theatre girl dreams of and it all came true for me! It's totally a generational show," said Amy Weaver, who plays Sophie. "I can look out into the audience and see mothers, and daughters, and grandmothers, and families- people who have lived an entire lifetime with this music and have built memories around it."

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and go inside opening night!