 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More

Check out what Broadway videos you missed in the week ending May 2, 2025.

By: May. 02, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! The 2024-25 Broadway season is officially complete and awards season has begun. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending May 2, 2025 with videos from Real Women Have Curves, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, and more!

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: Aisha Jackson & Anika Noni Rose Sing 'Ohio' in WONDERFUL TOWN

The moment we’ve all been waiting for: stars Anika Noni Rose and Aisha Jackson singing the heartfelt sister duet “Ohio”. Watch in this video! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: 'Daydream' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

On the heels of its 'Best Score' Tony Award nomination, Real Women Have Curves released some song clips from the show to give fans a taste of the Tony-nominated music. Watch a clip from 'Daydream' here! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: Highlights of Eva Noblezada & Orville Peck in CABART AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Watch in this video as country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada perform 'Money' and 'Mein Herr'. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: Ledisi Discusses Her Love of Broadway and New Album, 'The Crown'

Before we head to Tonys season and immerse ourselves with Broadway, I had to chat with one of my favorite voices of all time, Ledisi! She is a Grammy-winning, platinum Superstar with a new album out now, “The Crown”. Watch the full interview in this video. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Photos/Video: SWEPT AWAY Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert

Last night, a sold-out Swept Away Reunion Concert took place at Bowery Ballroom. Check out photos and video from the concert here, featuring the show's original Broadway cast! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: Natalie Venetia Belcon Is Having a Full Circle Moment in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Natalie Venetia Belcon may have only started Broadway performances a couple of months ago, but her history with Buena Vista Social Club goes way back. The star of the hit Broadway musical was introduced to the music that inspired it by her parents. Watch in this video as she chats more about the joys of starring in this thrilling new musical. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Exclusive: REDWOOD Cast and Creatives on the Show's Inspiration and Journey to the Stage

Members of the cast and creative team of Redwood joined SAG-AFTRA for a panel to discuss the show and its journey to Broadway, moderated by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES on Broadway

There was so much to celebrate earlier this week at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The final show of the 2024/25 Broadway season, Real Women Have Curves, officially opened. Watch as we take you inside opening night with the cast and creative team in this video. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: Inside Opening Night of DEAD OUTLAW on Broadway

Dead Outlaw has finally come to life on Broadway! Earlier this week, the new musical officially opened at the Longacre Theatre and the best of Broadway came out to celebrate. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Notes on a Script: How Bob Martin Gave Betty Boop a Voice

xWhat goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway playwrights and book writers make our favorite characters shine and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Script. In this video, watch as Bob Martin breaks down his words in Boop! The Musical. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Exclusive: Chloe Flower Continues to Innovate on New Album Featuring Broadway Icons

Ahead of her new album arriving this Friday, BroadwayWorld spoke with virtuoso musician Chloe Flower about her unique style, the importance of exploring new musical genres, and her Broadway hopes and dreams. Check out an exclusive snippet of her new album featuring Nicole Scherzinger and Ramin Karimloo! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: Inside Opening Night of PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of the reimagined, jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: Leslye Headland Reflects on CULT OF LOVE's Broadway Bow and Tells All About the Upcoming Film

Something special was going on at the Hayes Theatre earlier this year. It had a lot to do with Leslye Headland, who after years as a playwright and screenwriter, made her Broadway debut with Cult of Love. Watch in this video as Leslye chats more about the process of getting it to Broadway and what to expect on the big screen! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: How BOOP! THE MUSICAL Became a Colorful Ode to Old School Broadway

The Broadhurst Theatre might just be where you wanna be this spring. Boop! The Musical celebrated its opening night on April 5 and has been bringing audience to their feet ever since. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team take us inside its creation process! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: OTHELLO Star Denzel Washington Praises the Entertainment Community Fund

The Entertainment Community Fund recently hosted its annual gala in New York City. The evening honored Tony Award winner and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington. Go inside the event as Washington praises the organization in a new video. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: JUST IN TIME Celebrates Opening Night

The music of Bobby Darin plays on at the Circle in the Square Theatre, where Just In Time just celebrated its opening night. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with the whole cast! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Photos and Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES on Broadway

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new musical that celebrates our shared humanity with humor and heart. You can now get a first look at photos and video of the production here! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: How DEATH BECOMES HER Crafted the Staircase Fall

You can now get an inside look into how DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway crafted and adapted the iconic staircase fall scene! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Joins SUNSET BOULEVARD to Auction Off Nicole Scherzinger's Bullhorn

Andrew Lloyd Webber joined the cast of Sunset Boulevard on stage to auction off Nicole Scherzinger's iconic bullhorn! Watch the video. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: 1000 Dancers Line Up at Radio City Music Hall to Audition for the Rockettes

Earlier this week, more than 1,000 dancers from 45 states and 34 countries signed up to audition for the Rockettes, which is celebrating its milestone 100th anniversary this year. Watch highlights from the big day in this video. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More Image

Video: Watch Highlights from PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of the reimagined, lovingly adapted production of The Pirates of Penzance. Watch highlights of the cast in action in this video! (more...)

 

Videos