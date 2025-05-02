Videos You Missed This Week: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, PIRATES!, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! The 2024-25 Broadway season is officially complete and awards season has begun. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending May 2, 2025 with videos from Real Women Have Curves, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, and more!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for: stars Anika Noni Rose and Aisha Jackson singing the heartfelt sister duet “Ohio”. Watch in this video! (more...)

On the heels of its 'Best Score' Tony Award nomination, Real Women Have Curves released some song clips from the show to give fans a taste of the Tony-nominated music. Watch a clip from 'Daydream' here! (more...)

Watch in this video as country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada perform 'Money' and 'Mein Herr'. (more...)

Before we head to Tonys season and immerse ourselves with Broadway, I had to chat with one of my favorite voices of all time, Ledisi! She is a Grammy-winning, platinum Superstar with a new album out now, “The Crown”. Watch the full interview in this video. (more...)

Last night, a sold-out Swept Away Reunion Concert took place at Bowery Ballroom. Check out photos and video from the concert here, featuring the show's original Broadway cast! (more...)

Natalie Venetia Belcon may have only started Broadway performances a couple of months ago, but her history with Buena Vista Social Club goes way back. The star of the hit Broadway musical was introduced to the music that inspired it by her parents. Watch in this video as she chats more about the joys of starring in this thrilling new musical. (more...)

Members of the cast and creative team of Redwood joined SAG-AFTRA for a panel to discuss the show and its journey to Broadway, moderated by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. (more...)

There was so much to celebrate earlier this week at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The final show of the 2024/25 Broadway season, Real Women Have Curves, officially opened. Watch as we take you inside opening night with the cast and creative team in this video. (more...)

Dead Outlaw has finally come to life on Broadway! Earlier this week, the new musical officially opened at the Longacre Theatre and the best of Broadway came out to celebrate. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team! (more...)

xWhat goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway playwrights and book writers make our favorite characters shine and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Script. In this video, watch as Bob Martin breaks down his words in Boop! The Musical. (more...)

Ahead of her new album arriving this Friday, BroadwayWorld spoke with virtuoso musician Chloe Flower about her unique style, the importance of exploring new musical genres, and her Broadway hopes and dreams. Check out an exclusive snippet of her new album featuring Nicole Scherzinger and Ramin Karimloo! (more...)

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of the reimagined, jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night! (more...)

Something special was going on at the Hayes Theatre earlier this year. It had a lot to do with Leslye Headland, who after years as a playwright and screenwriter, made her Broadway debut with Cult of Love. Watch in this video as Leslye chats more about the process of getting it to Broadway and what to expect on the big screen! (more...)

The Broadhurst Theatre might just be where you wanna be this spring. Boop! The Musical celebrated its opening night on April 5 and has been bringing audience to their feet ever since. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team take us inside its creation process! (more...)

The Entertainment Community Fund recently hosted its annual gala in New York City. The evening honored Tony Award winner and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington. Go inside the event as Washington praises the organization in a new video. (more...)

The music of Bobby Darin plays on at the Circle in the Square Theatre, where Just In Time just celebrated its opening night. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with the whole cast! (more...)

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new musical that celebrates our shared humanity with humor and heart. You can now get a first look at photos and video of the production here! (more...)

You can now get an inside look into how DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway crafted and adapted the iconic staircase fall scene! (more...)

Andrew Lloyd Webber joined the cast of Sunset Boulevard on stage to auction off Nicole Scherzinger's iconic bullhorn! Watch the video. (more...)

Earlier this week, more than 1,000 dancers from 45 states and 34 countries signed up to audition for the Rockettes, which is celebrating its milestone 100th anniversary this year. Watch highlights from the big day in this video. (more...)

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of the reimagined, lovingly adapted production of The Pirates of Penzance. Watch highlights of the cast in action in this video! (more...)