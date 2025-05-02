Video: Aisha Jackson & Anika Noni Rose Sing 'Ohio' in WONDERFUL TOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The moment we’ve all been waiting for: stars Anika Noni Rose and Aisha Jackson singing the heartfelt sister duet “Ohio”.

Leonard Bernstein’s beloved score, "excellently played by Mary-Mitchell Campbell’s orchestra" (Theatermania), gets a new life on the City Center stage for a limited two week run. Wonderful Town celebrates the Golden Age sounds of Broadway, performed by the larger-than-life 28-piece Encores! Orchestra.

This musical love letter to New York City runs through May 11 only, secure your seats today.

Starring Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog) as Ruth and Aisha Jackson (Frozen) as Eileen, this musical comedy—featuring music by the great Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by legendary musical-comedy duo Betty Comden and Adolph Green—follows two sisters who move to Greenwich Village to pursue their artistic dreams and maybe find love along the way.