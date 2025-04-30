Video: Natalie Venetia Belcon Is Having a Full Circle Moment in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Natalie Venetia Belcon may have only started Broadway performances a couple of months ago, but her history with Buena Vista Social Club goes way back. The star of the hit Broadway musical was introduced to the music that inspired it decades ago.

"This is everything to me. I have a personal story with Buena Vista- my parents introduced my siblings and I," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Just to see everything come around to this and not just to be in the show... but to portray Omara is craziness. Every night when I'm onstage singing those songs, my parents are in my head."

In Buena Vista Social Club, step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Belcon plays the iconic Omara Portuondo.

"I don't know if most audiences know how they feed performers with their responses," she continued. "This show in particular, it helps so much. It's such a boost of caffeine in the veins- just their reactions to the names of the songs and the musicians. They know exactly who these people are! The responses during the songs... it just makes me want to do better for them."

Watch in this video as she chats more about the joys of starring in this thrilling new musical.

