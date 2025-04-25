Video: OTHELLO Star Denzel Washington Praises the Entertainment Community Fund

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Entertainment Community Fund recently hosted its annual gala in New York City. The evening honored Tony Award winner and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, currently appearing on Broadway in Othello opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Kenny Leon and produced by Brian Anthony Moreland. Go inside the event as Washington praises the organization and its mission to aid those in need within the entertainment community.

The evening will include special performances and presentations as guests come together to support the Fund’s programs that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of the performing arts and entertainment industry nationwide.

Washington’s four-decade career has spanned theater, film and television. From Academy Award-winning performances in Glory and Training Day to his Tony Award-winning role in Fences, he has been a leading force in acting, directing and producing. He is