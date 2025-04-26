Video: How BOOP! THE MUSICAL Became a Colorful Ode to Old School Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadhurst Theatre might just be where you wanna be this spring. BOOP! The Musical celebrated its opening night on April 5 and has been bringing audience to their feet ever since.

"Jerry [Mitchell] believes in the power of theater without additional technology. If we just do it, they will believe it. They will go along for that ride," said Erich Bergen, who plays Raymond. "It's musical comedy. The show is called Boop... with an exclamation point at the end... what exactly are you looking for if you're not having a good time at Boop!?"

Jasmine Amy Rogers, who plays Betty, admits that she often looks back to the source material. "There's an early one - she might still be a dog- when she is in her house and clipping her nails with very large scissors. It's so strange and so weird, but it's still Betty Boop. I love that clip because I think it shows the expansiveness of her- there is so much of her. So I can be kooky and strange and crazy and it is still honest to the source material. But also there is that graceful energy she has as well."

Check out the full video here to see Jerry Mitchell, Susan Birkenhead, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince, and Erich Bergen chat about the show's journey to Broadway and watch even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.