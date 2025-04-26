Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Joins SUNSET BOULEVARD to Auction Off Nicole Scherzinger's Bullhorn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrew Lloyd Webber joined the cast of the acclaimed production of Sunset Blvd. during last night’s performance with director Jamie Lloyd taking the stage to help auction off the headline-making red bullhorn used earlier this week by star Nicole Scherzinger to benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. See the full video!

As the second act of Sunset Blvd. begins, star Tom Francis walks through the dressing rooms of the St. James Theatre while live video of the moment is broadcast into the auditorium. Normally, a life-size cardboard cutout of Lloyd Webber is part of the performance. But last night, the EGOT-winning composer joined the number, known as the entr’acte, and surprised the audience who gave extended applause at the cameo and a standing ovation at the end of the number.

Later, at the conclusion of the performance, Lloyd Webber and Jamie Lloyd joined the cast on stage for a special post-show auction of the bullhorn Scherzinger used on Wednesday matinee, when due to technical difficulties the performance was canceled. Scherzinger, not wanting to leave the audience empty handed that afternoon, performed “With One Look” into the bullhorn. The moment went viral and made headlines across the country and was called by the New York Times “one of those moments that is likely to become Broadway lore.”

The auction for the bullhorn, led by cast member Pierre Marais, raised an astounding $7,000 for Broadway Cares.

Earlier this week, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee and multiple Olivier Award® winner Jamie Lloyd, was nominated for both the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Revival with Scherzinger also receiving nominations for her performance from both organizations. Additionally, Lloyd has been nominated for Best Director by the Drama League Awards with Francis has been recognized by the Drama Leagues with a nomination for Distinguished Performance.

The production is playing an extended limited engagement on Broadway at the St. James Theatre through Sunday, July 13 only, and also stars 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’

Lloyd’s extraordinary reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, which is based on the classic Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder, has become the must-see hit of the Broadway season. When it opened in October, this production was called “a solar flare that dazzles” (New York Magazine) and “a brilliant, red-hot revival of Lloyd Webber’s best score” (Chicago Tribune).

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director).

Sunset Blvd. is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder.

Tickets for Sunset Blvd. are on sale at www.sunsetblvdbroadway.com.

About Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping people across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

We are one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people living with HIV/AIDS and facing other critical illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the single largest financial supporter of the essential social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. We award annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.