Video: Inside Opening Night of DEAD OUTLAW on Broadway

Dead Outlaw has finally come to life on Broadway! Earlier this week, the new musical officially opened at the Longacre Theatre and the best of Broadway came out to celebrate.

"We were always just trying to tell the story- to make it fun and interesting and make it surprising," Jeb Brown said on opening night. "The fact that we made it to Broadway, scrappy and punky as we are is really fun and really gratifying."

The new musical features a book by Itamar Moses, music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and is directed by David Cromer.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

"Every day I get someone sending me photos of someone walking down the street wearing a Dead Outlaw tshirt or swag," added David Yazbek. "What that says to me is that it's more than just enjoying a show. There's a connection there. When someone comes back and sees your show four or five times, there's a lot of reasons to do that... there's eight reasons in the cast and there's five reasons in the band. Whatever the reason is, something is really sticking and that makes me very happy as a creator."

Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team!

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

