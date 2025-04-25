Video: Ledisi Discusses Her Love of Broadway and New Album, 'The Crown'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Before we head to Tonys season and immerse ourselves with Broadway, I had to chat with one of my favorite voices of all time, Ledisi! She is a Grammy-winning, platinum Superstar with a new album out today, “The Crown” and a nationwide tour about to kick off. She is here to talk about her love of Broadway, being in “The Life” at City Center directed by Billy Porter, singing “Witness Uganda” at the Wallis in Beverly Hills, and all things theatre.

Plus, she talks about writing this album and the songs just came to her! She literally was taking a summer off and the Super Bowl came calling! Click! Bang! Boom! A whole new album was born! Ledisi’s powerful vocals have earned her a reputation as one of the greatest voices of her generation. She has sold-out performances at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall and several appearances at the White House, Portrayed Mahalia Jackson in the biopic "Remember Me" and appeared in films such as "Selma," "Leatherheads", and "Spinning Gold” and now she comes to the Roundtable.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never