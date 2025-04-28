Video: How DEATH BECOMES HER Crafted the Staircase Fall

 tracking pixel
The video features commentary from scenic designer Derek McLane, lighting designer Justin Townsend, and sound designer Peter Hylenski,

You can now get an inside look into how Death Becomes Her on Broadway crafted and adapted the iconic staircase fall scene!
 
The video features commentary from scenic designer Derek McLane, lighting designer Justin Townsend, and sound designer Peter Hylenski, and includes never before seen footage from the scene, featuring ensemble member and acrobatics captain Warren Yang, who performs the stair fall each night on Broadway, as the body double for Megan Hilty.

"So the very first sound that you hear in the sequence is that little crystal ting. The smallest of actions allows the entire sequence to kick off."  

"Justin or Chris had the idea, what if we punctuate this with lightning bolts and thunder? so we know that when trouble is brewing there's always a storm." 




