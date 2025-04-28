Video: How DEATH BECOMES HER Crafted the Staircase Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get an inside look into how Death Becomes Her on Broadway crafted and adapted the iconic staircase fall scene!



The video features commentary from scenic designer Derek McLane, lighting designer Justin Townsend, and sound designer Peter Hylenski, and includes never before seen footage from the scene, featuring ensemble member and acrobatics captain Warren Yang, who performs the stair fall each night on Broadway, as the body double for Megan Hilty.

"So the very first sound that you hear in the sequence is that little crystal ting. The smallest of actions allows the entire sequence to kick off."

"Justin or Chris had the idea, what if we punctuate this with lightning bolts and thunder? so we know that when trouble is brewing there's always a storm."

Deals from Real Women Have Curves James Earl Jones Theater (Broadway) Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Get Tickets from $71.00