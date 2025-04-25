Exclusive: REDWOOD Cast and Creatives on the Show's Inspiration and Journey to the Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Members of the cast and creative team of Redwood joined SAG-AFTRA for a panel to discuss the show and its journey to Broadway, moderated by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. Taking part in the panel were the show's star, Idina Menzel and writer and director Tina Landau, as well as Zachary Noah Piser, Khaila Wilcoxon, and Michael Park.

"I found that to be fascinating and inspiring, and it just evoked a lot of questions I had about myself and what I was capable of doing as a woman," Menzel said about the true story that inspired the musical. "When I really started to look into the story I then fell in love with the redwoods and everything they stand for."

Landau also spoke about what it was like to serve as both the writer and director for the piece, and how it gave her more creative freedom when bringing the show to life.

"People often say that you shouldn't do both and that it's a problem because you lose objectivity and I feel exactly the opposite," she said. "Without going to another person and saying 'what about this? and can you add that line?' and then we have to have a 10-minute discussion. I literally just say 'oh yeah, add that," and then we keep going."

Check out the full video here to see Redwood's cast and crew chat about the show's journey to Broadway and watch even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.