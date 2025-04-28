 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: JUST IN TIME Celebrates Opening Night

Just in Time stars Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Erika Henningsen, and more.

By: Apr. 28, 2025
Click Here for More on Opening Night
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



The music of Bobby Darin plays on at the Circle in the Square Theatre, where Just in Time just celebrated its opening night.

"We say it in the show- Bobby Darin's greatest love affair was between him an the audience," Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff said on opening night. "Alex [Timbers] has created an environment where we really get to connect and love on the crowd. There is this level of intimacy and connection and love, and joy and passion that happens in that theatre that is unlike anything I've ever experienced."

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer's meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin's iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.” 

Groff is joined onstage by Gracie LawrenceErika HenningsenMichele PawkJoe BarbaraEmily BerglLance RobertsCaesar SamayoaChristine CornishJulia GrondinValeria YaminJohn Treacy EganTari KellyMatt MagnussonKhori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.  

"I've never done anything like this where the audience is as close to you are we are right now... there's something so alive and refreshing about that," explained Henningsen. "It also makes me feel like I get to connect with people who love theater and who are here to see this story that I don't get to do all the time."

Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with the whole cast!




Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos