Video: JUST IN TIME Celebrates Opening Night

The music of Bobby Darin plays on at the Circle in the Square Theatre, where Just in Time just celebrated its opening night.

"We say it in the show- Bobby Darin's greatest love affair was between him an the audience," Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff said on opening night. "Alex [Timbers] has created an environment where we really get to connect and love on the crowd. There is this level of intimacy and connection and love, and joy and passion that happens in that theatre that is unlike anything I've ever experienced."

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer's meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin's iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Groff is joined onstage by Gracie Lawrence, Erika Henningsen, Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.

"I've never done anything like this where the audience is as close to you are we are right now... there's something so alive and refreshing about that," explained Henningsen. "It also makes me feel like I get to connect with people who love theater and who are here to see this story that I don't get to do all the time."

Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with the whole cast!

