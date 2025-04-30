Video: Inside Opening Night of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There was so much to celebrate earlier this week at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The final show of the 2024/25 Broadway season, Real Women Have Curves, officially opened.

"This musical is so important right now," explained leading lady Tatianna Córdoba on opening night. "I think that our story, the immigrant story, is the American story. It's such a palpable topic right now and it's so important to bring that to audiences. Also at the core of our story is the idea of fully embracing who you are- whether it's your body or your heritage. I think that is so important and I'm excited for people to leave with that in their hearts."

Several notables came out to celebrate with the cast and creative team including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dascha Polanco, Sara Bareilles, Ana Villafañe, Michelle Buteau, Judy Reyes, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and more.

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new musical that celebrates our shared humanity with humor and heart. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

"I am a curvy, Mexican immigrant originating the role of a curvy, Mexican immigrant! Who could ask for anything more," added Florencia Cuenca. "To provide that for my community and to the people who are coming and seeing themselves onstage... I've heard that so many times at the stage door. That's the biggest gift."

Watch as we take you inside opening night with the cast and creative team in this video.