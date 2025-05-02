Video: Highlights of Eva Noblezada & Orville Peck in CABART AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What makes the world go round? New clips from Cabaret on Broadway of course! Watch in this video as country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada perform "Money" and "Mein Herr" respectively from the August Wilson Theatre. Peck and Noblezada will star in the Tony Award-winning production for a limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, July 20.

Cabaret also features Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Ellen Harvey as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.