Photos/Video: SWEPT AWAY Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert

Last night, a sold-out Swept Away Reunion Concert took place at Bowery Ballroom, featuring music from folk-rock group The Avett Brothers’ Broadway production, and reuniting the show's Original Broadway Cast. Check out photos and video from the evening here!

The concert reunited the Original Broadway Cast of Swept Away including Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall. Ensemble members included Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings included John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The creative team includes choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann, Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova



